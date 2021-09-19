Jaylen Porter led the effort on defense, recording four of ETSU’s seven sacks. The Buccaneers allowed just 175 total yards and 11 first downs.
ETSU led 24-0 late in the second quarter before the Hornets (1-2) got on the board with a Jared Lewis to Trey Gross touchdown pass of 18 yards.
Saylors and Holmes then closed out the scoring in the second half, Saylors with a 36-yard run and Holmes with a 64-yard dash.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25