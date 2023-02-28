Holmes scores 16, Dayton takes down La Salle 77-53

Khalil Brantley led the Explorers (13-17, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Josh Nickelberry added 15 points for La Salle. Rokas Jocius also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dayton took the lead with 19:10 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Camara led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 33-27 at the break. Dayton pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 17 points. They outscored La Salle by 18 points in the final half, as Holmes led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.