BU is requiring all its sports teams to wear masks during play, and the Terriers men’s and women’s teams both masked up in their season openers on Monday. The NCAA has not mandated masks on the court.
Judson Martindale chipped in 16 points, and Matt Faw had 13 points for Holy Cross (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League). Butler also had seven rebounds.
Jack Hemphill had 16 points for the Terriers (1-1, 1-1). Javante McCoy added 15 points and six rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 10 points. Daman Tate, who scored 26 points in the Terriers’ opener, finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting.
