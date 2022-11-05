Holy Cross clinches fourth straight Patriot League title

WORCESTER, Mass. — Matthew Sluka passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Holy Cross defeated Lehigh 42-14 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of its fourth straight Patriot League title.

The victory also ensured the Crusaders (9-0, 5-0) of their fourth automatic FCS playoff bid in a row. The 9-0 start is the best for Holy Cross, ranked seventh in the coaches poll, since 1991. It was also the fifth straight win over the Mountain Hawks (1-8, 1-3).