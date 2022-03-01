The Eagles are 5-13 in conference games. American gives up 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.9 points per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 60-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Matt Rogers led the Eagles with 20 points, and Kyrell Luc led the Crusaders with 15 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.
Johnny O’Neil is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.5 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for American.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.