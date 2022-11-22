Holy Cross Crusaders and the UIC Flames meet in Bronx, New York

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (3-2) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-4) New York; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders take on the UIC Flames at Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York. The Crusaders are 1-4 in non-conference play. Holy Cross has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flames are 3-2 in non-conference play. UIC is ninth in the MVC scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 12.2 points for Holy Cross.

Jace Carter is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14.8 points for UIC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

