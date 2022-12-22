Holy Cross faces Sacred Heart, aims to end road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-9) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -7; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross travels to Sacred Heart looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Pioneers are 2-2 in home games. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC scoring 70.7 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Crusaders are 0-4 in road games. Holy Cross is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 17.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

