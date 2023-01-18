Holy Cross hosts Colgate following Richardson's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (12-7, 6-0 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (6-13, 3-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -12.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the Holy Cross Crusaders after Tucker Richardson scored 23 points in Colgate’s 71-65 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders have gone 5-4 in home games. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot with 11.7 assists per game led by Bo Montgomery averaging 2.6.

The Raiders are 6-0 in Patriot play. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Richardson averaging 3.9.

The Crusaders and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Montgomery is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Richardson is averaging 15.3 points, five assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

