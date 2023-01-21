Holy Cross hosts Forrest and Bucknell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-14, 3-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-12, 1-6 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -7.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jack Forrest scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 68-66 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Bison are 4-4 in home games. Bucknell is fourth in the Patriot with 14.2 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.9.

The Crusaders have gone 3-4 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Will Batchelder averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Gerrale Gates is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

