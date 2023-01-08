Holy Cross hosts Loyola (MD) after Gates' 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-11, 0-3 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -2; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Gerrale Gates scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 73-68 overtime loss to the American Eagles.

The Crusaders have gone 4-4 in home games. Holy Cross is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Greyhounds are 0-3 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Crusaders and Greyhounds match up Sunday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.9 points for the Crusaders. Gates is averaging 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

Kenny Jones is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Jaylin Andrews is shooting 43.8% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

