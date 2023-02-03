Holy Cross hosts Navy after Octave's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Midshipmen (12-11, 5-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 5-6 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces the Navy Midshipmen after Joseph Octave scored 27 points in Holy Cross’ 82-70 win against the Boston University Terriers. The Crusaders have gone 5-6 at home. Holy Cross is seventh in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Gerrale Gates paces the Crusaders with 9.3 boards.

The Midshipmen are 5-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is averaging 17 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.5 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article