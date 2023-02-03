Holy Cross hosts Navy after Octave's 27-point game

Navy Midshipmen (12-11, 5-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 5-6 Patriot)
The Midshipmen are 5-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is averaging 17 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.
Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.5 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.