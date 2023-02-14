Holy Cross hosts Whyte and Boston University

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (12-15, 5-9 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on the Holy Cross Crusaders after Walter Whyte scored 20 points in Boston University’s 69-65 overtime loss to the Lafayette Leopards. The Crusaders are 5-8 on their home court. Holy Cross ranks seventh in the Patriot with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Gerrale Gates averaging 6.5.

The Terriers are 5-9 against Patriot opponents. Boston University has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Whyte is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article