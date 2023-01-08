Holy Cross knocks off Loyola (MD) 63-55

WORCESTER, Mass. — Will Batchelder had 21 points in Holy Cross’ 63-55 victory against Loyola (MD) on Sunday.
Chris Kuzemka finished with 14 points for the Greyhounds (5-12, 0-4). Loyola also got 13 points and 12 rebounds from Golden Dike. In addition, Kenny Jones finished with 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Holy Cross visits Lehigh and Loyola (MD) travels to play Bucknell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.