BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross looks for its sixth straight win over Lafayette at Hart Recreation Center. The last victory for the Leopards at Holy Cross was a 76-64 win on Feb. 19, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen has averaged 17 points and 6.7 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 12 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Leopards, Justin Jaworski has averaged 17.1 points while Myles Cherry has put up 10.1 points and seven rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 36 percent of the 172 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.