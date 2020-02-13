STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 75.3.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Leopards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has an assist on 28 of 73 field goals (38.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Lafayette has assists on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.
___
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
