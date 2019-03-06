Holy Cross (16-16, 7-12) vs. No. 2 seed Bucknell (19-11, 13-5)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross is set to face off against Bucknell in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 16, when the Crusaders forced 23 Bucknell turnovers their offense turned the ball over just 11 times en route to a one-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Jehyve Floyd and Jacob Grandison have led the Crusaders. Floyd is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Grandison is putting up 13.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by seniors Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie. Sestina has averaged 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while Mackenzie has put up 16.9 points per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Floyd has directly created 44 percent of all Holy Cross field goals over the last three games. Floyd has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Bucknell has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 66.9.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crusaders. Bucknell has an assist on 56 of 83 field goals (67.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Holy Cross has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Holy Cross offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the nation. The Bucknell defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 306th among Division I teams).

