Tony Muskett directed a 12-play, 79-yard drive on Monmouth’s first possession of the second half — culminating in Muskett’s 14-yard TD toss to Joey Aldarelli and a 2-point conversion run by Lonnie Moore IV — to make it 28-8. But the Hawks (2-2) didn’t find the end zone again until Jaden Shirden ripped off a 75-yard TD run with 1:15 left in the game.
Siderman completed 13 of 15 passes for 181 yards and two scores for Holy Cross. Sluka finished 10-of-15 passing for 86 yards and a TD. Derek Ng kicked a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter and Peter Oliver and Jordan Forrest added fourth-quarter TD runs to cap the scoring.
Muskett completed 16 of 27 passes for 133 yards and a score with one interception.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25