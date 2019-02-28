American (14-14, 8-9) vs. Holy Cross (15-15, 6-11)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks revenge on American after dropping the first matchup in Washington. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Eagles outshot Holy Cross from the field 46.3 percent to 35.7 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 17-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Sa’eed Nelson is averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists to lead the charge for the Eagles. Sam Iorio is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Crusaders have been led by Jehyve Floyd, who is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Nelson has directly created 43 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 40 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: American’s Iorio has attempted 161 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Crusaders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Holy Cross has 43 assists on 74 field goals (58.1 percent) over its past three matchups while American has assists on 33 of 82 field goals (40.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Crusaders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

