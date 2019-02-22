Holy Cross (14-14, 5-10) vs. Lehigh (18-8, 11-4)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross seeks revenge on Lehigh after dropping the first matchup in Worcester. The teams last met on Jan. 9, when Holy Cross made only 14 foul shots on 23 attempts while the Mountain Hawks hit 22 of 30 en route to a 99-94 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Crusaders have been led by Jehyve Floyd and Jacob Grandison. Floyd has averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Grandison has recorded 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been anchored by Kyle Leufroy and Jordan Cohen, who have combined to score 27.1 points per outing.

LEAPING FOR LEUFROY: Leufroy has connected on 44.8 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last six road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountain Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crusaders. Lehigh has 45 assists on 81 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Holy Cross has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Holy Cross defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the country. Lehigh has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.5 percent through 26 games (ranking the Mountain Hawks 336th among Division I teams).

