The Crusaders are 1-4 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Eagles and Crusaders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smalls is averaging 9.9 points for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for American.
Judson Martindale is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 10.4 points. Gates is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.
Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.