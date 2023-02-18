Holy Cross visits Colgate after Lynch-Daniels' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-18, 7-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (20-8, 14-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -18; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Holy Cross Crusaders after Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 23 points in Colgate’s 93-86 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders are 10-2 in home games. Colgate ranks fifth in college basketball with 17.9 assists per game. Tucker Richardson leads the Raiders averaging 5.2.

The Crusaders are 7-8 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross ranks third in the Patriot shooting 37.2% from deep. Mike Piwko leads the Crusaders shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 14 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Will Batchelder is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 12.4 points. Gerrale Gates is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

