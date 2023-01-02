Holy Cross wins 74-63 over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Joseph Octave had 17 points in Holy Cross’ 74-63 victory over Navy on Monday.
Daniel Deaver led the Midshipmen (8-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Christian Jones added 11 points for Navy. In addition, Sean Yoder finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Thursday. Holy Cross hosts American and Navy travels to play Colgate.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.