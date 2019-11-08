LYNCHBURG, Va. — Caleb Homesley scored 18 points and Kyle Rode scored 12 and Liberty defeated Radford 66-60 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Liberty built a 33-19 lead at intermission on 13-of-25 shooting that included 6 of 13 from 3-point range. The Highlanders got back into it and closed to within 45-41 on a three-point play by Carlik Jones with 5:06 left to play but never got closer.