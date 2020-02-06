David Bell, the Dolphins’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins for the season. Liberty defeated Jacksonville 54-37 on Jan. 11. Liberty matches up against North Alabama on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville plays NJIT on the road on Saturday.

