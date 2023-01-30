Hood-Schifino and Indiana host Maryland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Maryland Terrapins after Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 24 points in Indiana’s 86-70 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Terrapins are 11-1 in home games. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.3.

The Hoosiers are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.4% from deep. Kaleb Banks leads the Hoosiers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Terrapins and Hoosiers square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 16 points and 3.3 assists for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Miller Kopp is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging eight points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

