Hood-Schifino leads Indiana against Penn State after 33-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -2.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 33 points in Indiana’s 84-83 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions are 8-2 in home games. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.3% from deep, led by Kanye Clary shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers are 1-3 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

