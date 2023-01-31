Hood-Schifino leads No. 21 Indiana against Maryland after 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -2.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Indiana visits the Maryland Terrapins after Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 24 points in Indiana’s 86-70 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Terrapins are 11-1 in home games. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 71.0 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 16 points and 3.3 assists for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Miller Kopp averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

