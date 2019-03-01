KENNESAW, Ga. — Tyler Hooker had a career-high 36 points as Kennesaw State defeated Stetson 83-82 on Friday night.

Kosta Jankovic had 15 points for Kennesaw State (6-25, 3-13 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Kyle Clarke and Bobby Parker added seven rebounds each.

Jankovic made two free throws with 1:09 to go for the final points in the regular-season finale.

The Owls missed their final six shots, but on their final possessions the Hatters turned the ball over three times and missed three shots, including a 3-point try to end the game.

Kennesaw State claimed the eighth and final seed to the conference tournament while Stetson saw its season end.

Christiaan Jones had 19 points for the Hatters (7-24, 3-13). Abayomi Iyiola added 18 points and seven rebounds. Marques Sumner had 10 points.

The Owls evened the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Kennesaw State 92-75 on Feb. 2.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

