When Tennessee’s 1998 national championship team ran into rough spots along the way, it turned to captain Al Wilson for his leadership skills. Wilson will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. Saturday was his on-campus salute. A highlight of the festivities was Wilson leading the team on the Vol Walk, which winds through campus on the way to the stadium. Wilson, who wore No. 27, had his number painted on the 27-yard line on both sides of the field as well as a plaque on the bricks surrounding the stadium.