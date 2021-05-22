The Atlanta native averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during his college career.
He’s the third player to transfer to Indiana since Woodson was named coach in March. He joins forward Miller Kopp, who played previously at Northwestern, and guard Xavier Johnson, who started at Pittsburgh. Guard Parker Stewart joined the roster in January but did not play after playing previously at Tennessee-Martin and Pittsburgh.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25