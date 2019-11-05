With Penix headed to surgery Monday, Peyton Ramsey reclaims the starting job he held the last two seasons before losing the job to Penix in August.

Indiana is 6-1 this season in games where Ramsey has seen action. He has three starts and has finished four other games, helping the Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) post their highest victory total since 2007. Indiana has a bye this weekend.

Coach Tom Allen says the team expects Penix, a redshirt freshman, to return strong next season.

