FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind. Coach Tim Allen’s biggest decision will be choosing a quarterback. Peyton Ramsey has made 16 starts over the last two seasons and will be seriously challenged by redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr., who is coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and Jack Tuttle, who transferred from Utah. (Doug McSchooler, File/Associated Press)

Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen has named quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as his opening day starter.

The redshirt freshman beat out incumbent Peyton Ramsey and redshirt freshman Jack Tuttle to win the job.

Penix appeared poised to supplant Ramsey midway through last season but wound up tearing an ACL and missing the final four games. Ramsey started four games in 2017 and all 12 games last season.

Indiana opens the season Saturday against Ball State in Indianapolis.

