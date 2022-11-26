Hoosiers QB Williams taken to hospital with leg injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and taken to a hospital on Saturday after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his right leg during the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue.
Teammates gathered and some Purdue players took a knee as trainers placed an air cast around Williams’ leg and strapped him onto a stretcher. Some of Williams’ relatives also were on the field.
Williams, a redshirt sophomore from Macon, Georgia, was making his second straight start. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during spring practice.
