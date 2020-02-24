He faces preliminary charges of felony residential entry and three misdemeanors — domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.
A statement released by the team said the suspension will begin immediately.
“(Allen) will continue to evaluate the situation pending further developments,” the statement said.
Last season, the 20-year-old redshirt sophomore set school records for a tight end with 52 receptions, 622 yards and four touchdowns. He was a third-team all-Big Ten selection by the media and received honorable mention honors from the league’s coaches.
