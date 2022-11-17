Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday.
Delp played high school football at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, a southern suburb of Indianapolis.
He made the team as a walk-on in 2021 but did not play as a freshman. Delp made his college debut in September against Western Kentucky and has returned six punts for 27 yards, replacing the injured D.J. Matthews Jr.
___
