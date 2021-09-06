“You wake up feeling awful, you just do,” Allen said. “But to me, it’s more about once you have a chance to address it and watch the film and talk about it openly and honestly. I think it’s really critical the way they leave and that, to me, is what I was focusing on — how they walked out of the facility. I want to make sure that that experience is flushed, good or bad, and we’re now ready to move on to our next opponent.”