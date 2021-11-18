“It is unique,” Allen said. “I mean, there’s always a little bit of that in some ways with a guy if he’s going to decide to come back or not, but we’ve never in the history of our game had this number because of the COVID-19 situation we all went through. Everybody got an additional year. Whether this is officially their last time or not, they’re all part of a group that came here, believed in what we were building before we actually did it.”