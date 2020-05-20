“Other than Peyton, we have a young group that needs some depth,” coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team.”
Taylor started nine games last season for the Jaguars and caught two passes for 18 yards and one touchdown. In 2018, he caught five passes for 67 yards. He played high school football in Florida.
