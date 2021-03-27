Omar Brown blocked Mason Laramie’s 46-yard field goal attempt and ran the ball back 62 yards into the end zone that gave Northern Iowa a 17-7 halftime lead.
Connor Sampson was 40-of-58 passing for 355 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception for Western Illinois (0-5, 0-5). Sampson’s 58 attempts were the most by a Leatherneck since Paul Singer threw 60 passes against Western Kentucky on November 26, 1988. Sampson had 50 attempts against South Dakota in the 2019 season.
___
