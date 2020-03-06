Kaelon Harris had 22 points for the Bulldogs (6-24). Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points.
The Citadel ended its season on a 19-game losing streak, tied with Evansville for the second-longest active streak of its kind. Kennesaw State has lost 20 in a row.
No. 7 seed Wofford plays second-seeded Furman in the the quarterfinals Saturday.
