Hopkins and No. 24 Providence host No. 18 Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 11-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (18-7, 10-4 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Providence hosts the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence’s 73-68 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Friars have gone 13-0 in home games. Providence is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bluejays are 11-3 in conference play. Creighton averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Friars. Hopkins is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

