Texas Southern (11-13, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) totaled 49 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Roland Griffin had 21 points and six assists for Jackson State (10-15, 7-5), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Tristan Jarrett added 16 points. Jonas James had 11 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.
Texas Southern improves to 2-0 against Jackson State this season. Texas Southern defeated Jackson State 77-66 on Jan. 18. Texas Southern will pursue its fifth consecutive home victory on Monday when the team hosts Grambling State. Jackson State takes on Prairie View on the road on Monday.
