Texas Southern dominated the first half and led 40-12 at halftime. The Bulldogs’ 12 points in the first half were a season low for the team.
Cameron Tucker had 10 points for the Bulldogs (7-19, 4-11). Evan Wiley added 10 points. Cameron Alford had 10 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M 82-73 on Feb. 1. Texas Southern takes on Alabama State at home on Monday. Alabama A&M faces Prairie View on the road on Monday.
