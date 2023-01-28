Hopkins, No. 23 Providence Friars to visit Daniels, Villanova Wildcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-10, 4-5 Big East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Daniels and the Villanova Wildcats host Bryce Hopkins and the No. 23 Providence Friars. The Wildcats are 6-2 in home games. Villanova is ninth in the Big East scoring 70.7 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Friars are 8-2 against Big East opponents. Providence is third in the Big East with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hopkins averaging 7.2.

The Wildcats and Friars square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Hopkins is averaging 16.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

