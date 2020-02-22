Michael Green had 26 points for the Delta Devils (3-24, 2-12). Caleb Hunter added 21 points, six assists and five steals. Torico Simmons had 19 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils this season. Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 80-67 on Jan. 25.
Texas Southern plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday. Mississippi Valley State plays Prairie View at home on Monday.
___
___
