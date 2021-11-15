Horne, who returned to Tulsa after a season at Colorado, was 6 of 13 from the floor and collected his sixth career double-double. Sam Griffin added 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (2-1). Idowu finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Maurice Calloo made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor to lead the Beavers. Rodrigue Andela added 10 points and Lucas had nine points on three 3-pointers.
___
