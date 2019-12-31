AJ Green had 23 points for the Panthers (11-2, 0-1), whose five-game win streak was broken. Austin Phyfe added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Green scored UNI’s final seven points, capped by a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining before Illinois State made six free throws.
Illinois State takes on Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Northern Iowa plays Bradley at home on Saturday.
