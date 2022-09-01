Horned Frogs travel to Colorado to kick off Sonny Dykes era

TCU (0-0) at Colorado (0-0), Friday, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
KEY MATCHUP
S Mark Perry transferred to the Horned Frogs after a productive three seasons at Colorado. Perry had a team-best three interceptions for the Buffaloes. He will try to help keep in check Colorado receivers Daniel Arias and R.J. Sneed along with TE Brady Russell.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
TCU: The Horned Frogs secondary. The team recently had seven players named to the watch list for the Senior Bowl, including S Millard Bradford and CBs Noah Daniels and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had two interceptions last season, one of which he returned for a score.
Colorado: TB Alex Fontenot, who will be the primary ball-carrier after Jarek Broussard transferred to Michigan State, led the Buffs in rushing in 2019.
FACTS & FIGURES
Although Colorado and TCU have never played on the football field, Dykes has history with the Buffaloes. He lost to the Buffaloes 41-24 in 2013 while coaching at California and beat Colorado the following year 59-56 in two overtimes. ... The Horned Frogs open their season on a Friday for the first time since 2011 when they lost 50-48 at Baylor. ... Colorado will honor late receiver Cliff Branch, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. ... Colorado opens against a Power Five nonconference opponent for the first time since 1996.
