Alexus Dye had 17 points and Tess Darby added 13 for Tennessee.
Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 26 points and nine rebounds while Lashonda Monk scored 11. Austin was 8-of-10 shooting while the rest of the Ole Miss team was just 12 of 49.
She also made 10 of 12 free throws.
Tennessee took control with a 13-0 run in the second quarter capped by Darby’s 3-pointer, and led 39-21 at halftime. Austin scored 11 points in the third to help the Rebels close to within 11 points multiple times.
But Tennessee made 8 of 11 free throws in the quarter, when Dye scored eight. Horston then helped put the game out of reach with two baskets and a free throw early in the fourth. Ole Miss cut it to within 10 with just over minute left.
The Rebels had opened SEC play with a 74-56 win over Florida, their first win in a league opener since 2017. It followed a 16-day gap between games because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
BIG PICTURE
Ole Miss came in riding its best streak since winning 25 games in a row in 1991. Austin and Monk didn’t get much scoring help and the Rebels made just 2 of 18 3-pointers (11.1%).
Tennessee has its best record to open a season since winning the first 15 games in 2017-18 and the best SEC start since 2014-15 (13-0). Has won 35 of the last 36 meetings.
UP NEXT
Tennessee visits Vanderbilt on Thursday night.
Ole Miss hosts Alabama on Thursday night.
___
