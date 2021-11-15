Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the stripe, leaving USF a chance to tie it.
After a USF timeout with 9.3 seconds, Tennessee’s defense locked down and didn’t allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot before the buzzer.
Tennessee (3-0) did not make a 3-pointer in 13 attempts, but outscored USF 40-12 in the paint.
Elena Tsineke, the leading returning scorer, scored 13 points for South Florida (2-1). Pinzan added 11 points.
