Horton and UCF host Memphis

Memphis Tigers (12-4, 2-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (12-4, 3-1 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -1.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Memphis Tigers after Ithiel Horton scored 21 points in UCF’s 85-53 win against the SMU Mustangs. The Knights have gone 8-2 in home games. UCF is seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Darius Johnson averaging 4.3.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against AAC opponents. Memphis is second in the AAC scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

The Knights and Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Knights. Horton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Kendric Davis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Williams is shooting 54.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

